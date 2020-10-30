Ariana Grande Drops New Album 'Positions'

Ariana Grande's latest album is finally here! The 27-year-old singer released Positions, her sixth studio album, on Friday and gave fans plenty to be excited about.

A day ahead of the album's release, Grande expressed excitement about sharing her latest songs with the world.

"hellooo! can it be tomorrow night already please?" she captioned a pic of herself on Instagram. "love u so much i am so so grateful and excited. can’t stop cryin. hooooooooooo."

The 14-track album includes collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd, "Safety Net" and "Off the Table," respectively. In an Instagram post ahead of the album's release, Grande revealed that she counts her two collabs as her favorite songs on the album.

The only song released prior to the rest of the album was the title track, which Grande put out earlier this month. In its accompanying music video, Grande stars as a perfectly polished president, as she addresses the public, takes counsel from her mom, awards medals of honor and walks her dogs on the White House lawn.

Following its release, fans speculated that the song was about her ex, Pete Davidson.

