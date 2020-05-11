Ariana Grande Shades TikTok Stars Who Have Been Going Out Amid Pandemic

Ariana Grande isn't a fan of people partying amid COVID-19. During a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, the 27-year-old singer blasted people for going out -- specifically to L.A. hot spot Saddle Ranch, a favorite of TikTok stars -- during the pandemic.

"Couldn't we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks like all of the other countries that were fine and are better than we are?" Grande questioned. "Did we really all need to go to Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?"

"We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad?" she continued. "We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

When paparazzi caught up with Dixie D'Amelio following Grande's interview, the 19-year-old TikTok star first said she didn't "really know what to think" about the singer's comments, before changing course.

"I mean, she's right. She's right," D'Amelio amended of Grande. "She's a queen."

During another paparazzi stop, social media star Addison Rae called the L.A. hot spot "a TikTokers playground," adding that Grande's comments were "fair" and "understandable."

