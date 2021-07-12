Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Romantic Amsterdam Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez

Living it up as newlyweds in Amsterdam! Ariana Grande is giving fans a look at her romantic recent vacation with husband Dalton Gomez.

The 28-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots from their idyllic getaway to the Netherlands -- and what appeared to be the capital city Amsterdam -- and included some fun, candid pics of their scenic vacation.

Among the slew of artistically framed photos and clips was a snapshot of the cute couple sitting side-by-side in giant wooden clogs while rocking protective face masks.

Another photo showed one of the country's iconic windmills, situated in a grassy field alongside a winding river. She also posted a photo of one of Amsterdam's famous canals, which earned the city the nickname Venice of the North.

Grande cryptically captioned the post with an emoji of a snail and a waffle.

The cute couple were married in a private ceremony back in May. They were first romantically linked last year, around the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and got engaged in December.

The getaway pics come two weeks after Grande celebrated her 28th birthda. She commemorated the occasion with some adorable, PDA-packed pics of herself and her new hubby.

A source told ET in June that the pop star feels "relaxed" in her relationship after tying the knot, and not as concerned about being "scrutinized in the media."

"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," the source shared. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes... They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."