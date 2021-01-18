Armie Hammer Apologizes for Referring to Lingerie-Clad Woman in His Video as 'Miss Cayman'

Armie Hammer has issued an apology for referring to a lingerie-clad woman as "Miss Cayman" in a video on his private Instagram. In a statement to the Cayman Compass on Sunday, the actor apologized for the "foolish" video.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," Hammer began.

"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused," he added. "My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

The apology came days after Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee spoke out against Hammer's video, which was posted by the Daily Mail. In the clip, the unidentified woman is seen in lingerie, with her backside to the camera.

"Well… my ex (for very good reason) wife [Elizabeth Chambers] is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks," Hammer captioned the post. "Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there."

In their statement, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee said they were "very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

"The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman [Mariah Tibbetts] regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS)," the statement continued. "The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women. The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organisation stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels."

Hammer's apology comes soon after DMs were leaked in which he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actor addressed the controversy and announced that he had decided to step down from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. The part will be recast.

"I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement to ET. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

A source meanwhile told ET that Hammer's ex, Elizabeth Chambers, was in "complete shock."

"Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down," ET's source said. "She is sickened by the various women’s claims."

"Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure," the source added. "She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."

