Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Wishes Him a Happy Birthday One Month After Divorce Filing

Armie Hammer turned 34 last Friday and received a number of birthday wishes on social media, including one from his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Chambers, who filed for divorce from the actor just one month ago, commemorated his birthday by sharing a message and pic to her Instagram Stories.

"Happy 34th birthday @armiehammer," she wrote, over a celebratory family photo. "You are loved."

Instagram Stories

On his actual birthday, Hammer also revealed via Instagram that he picked up an interesting job amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been living with a friend named Ashton Ramsey following Chambers' divorce filing.

"This one of my best friends, Ashton," he captioned a pic of his pal walking around Joshua Tree National Park in California. "For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day."

"He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for," he continued. "Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude."

As ET previously reported, Hammer, 34, and Chambers, 38, announced back in July that they were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage. The two share two kids together, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the two shared in a joint statement at the time. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

