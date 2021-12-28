Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Divorce Finalized 10 Years After Filing

After a lengthy legal process, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce was finalized on Tuesday, more than 10 years after the initial filing, according to multiple reports.

The former couple, who announced their separation way back in May 2011 -- following 25 years of marriage -- are now officially divorced, finalizing their mediation by a private judge and a lengthy property settlement agreement that complicated the legal split, TMZ reports.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver met in 1977 and tied the knot on April 26, 1986, in Hyannis, Massachusetts. They share four children -- Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24 -- and were married throughout Schwarzenegger's tenure as governor of California, from 2003-2011.

Shriver first filed for divorce on June 1, 2011, citing irreconcilable differences, following Schwarzenegger's public announcement that he had fathered a child with a longtime member of the family's household staff. The exes have stayed friendly, however, and have frequently appeared together with their children at public events.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

ET spoke with Shriver earlier this year, who opened up about becoming a grandparent for the first time when her daughter Katherine welcomed her first child, daughter Lyla Maria, with husband Chris Pratt in August 2020.

"It's been a gift to me," Shriver said. "It's been a gift to her siblings, her father and to everyone who loves [her and Chris]. To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing. I'm a big believer that motherhood and parenting is the most valuable work that we do in this world."

See more in the video below.