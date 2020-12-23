Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Surprised His Daughter Katherine Married Chris Pratt: Here's Why!

Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't expect his daughter Katherine's life to turn out this way. Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in 2019 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in August.

During a recent Yahoo! Entertainment virtual reunion with the cast of Kindergarten Cop, the 73-year-old actor opened up about how the film helped him when raising young children.

"This movie really helped me become a better parent myself with my kids," he shared. "After that my daughter [Katherine] was born in 1990. She was then one year old."

The film star was thrilled to be a first-time grandfather, gushing, "As soon as my daughter gave birth to this beautiful baby girl, Lyla, as soon as that happened, I got hundreds of congratulations and gifts and all kinds of stuff and I said, 'Wait a minute, I didn't do anything.' So this is why it's great to be a grandfather because you get all the credit and you get so many gifts and so many good wishes and all this stuff and no responsibility."

The father of five is proud of his eldest child, but he didn't expect her to take this path.

"I'm really proud of my daughters, and Katherine is a winner. And I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor," he said, referencing Pratt. "I said to myself she probably will be sick and tired of me dragging her to the sets and always having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people and stuff."

He noted that his work occasionally scared Katherine at an early age.

"I was in the middle of shooting Terminator 2 and so she saw me with half of the face was gone and the eye was coming out and all this weird makeup and so she started screaming and crying on the set because she did not understand why Daddy looked like that," he recalled.

Despite not expecting Katherine to end up with an actor for a spouse, Arnold is very happy with how things turned out.

"Now she married an actor, and Chris is a fantastic guy and really easy to get along with and so I'm really happy because he has been such a really wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law," he dished.