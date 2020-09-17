Ashley Tisdale and Husband Christopher French Expecting First Child -- See Her Baby Bump!

Ashley Tisdale is a mom-to-be! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher French.

In one of the sweet pics, Tisdale is wearing a white maxi dress while French smiles down at the actress' growing belly as she cradles her bump. The second shot shows the pair, who tied the knot in 2014, grinning excitedly at each other.

"Just the freaking cutest," Tisdale's High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, commented on the post.

"Omg congratulations," Kaley Cuoco celebrated.

Amanda Kloots also weighed in, writing that Tisdale and French's first child is the "luckiest baby in town!"

French shared the happy news on his Instagram page as well. In that shot, the dad-to-be stands behind his wife as they both lovingly gaze at her belly.

When ET spoke with Tisdale last month, she opened up about how she's doing amid quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"[There have] obviously been ups and downs 'cause I've never been in my house this long, but I also find it really fun to do these Zoom meetings because I'm wearing a dress for you guys today but normally I'd be in sweatpants and a really nice top," she said, before revealing how she's been spending her time recently.

"I actually was in the middle of renovation as everything was shutting down. I didn't actually have a kitchen, and so it was definitely a little difficult. But now that we've been here for so long, the kitchen is completely done and we've moved onto another part of the house," she said. "I've been passionate about interior design and I was trying to find something that just would take up some creative space and I've been helping others with their interior design, which has been really cool."

Watch the video below for more on Tisdale.