Ashley Tisdale Gets Candid About ‘Traumatic’ Judgement She Received After Getting Her Nose Job

Ashley Tisdale is getting candid about a "traumatic experience" that still makes her emotional to this day. In a new blog post, shared on her Frenshe website this week, the actress opened up about getting rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum in 2007, and the shame and judgement she faced.

"It was a very traumatic experience for me and it makes me very emotional to this day," Tisdale began before diving into her experience. "I had rhinoplasty 15 years ago. At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having."

"To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my 'bump' down," she continued. "I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day -- your body, your choice."

Tisdale said that in the aftermath, the hardest part wasn't the recovery, it was "the media who constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance. I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!). I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now."

She added that "plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now," and when she got her procedure she "was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision...I was constantly made to feel bad about it."

The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, added that she wanted to be honest and open with her fanbase, "Unfortunately, with the public scrutiny, I felt like that was taken away."

"I’m having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren’t met with judgment or shame," she noted. "It’s taken years for me to process this experience -- an experience that I didn’t think was that big of a deal either."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Tisdale while promoting The Masked Singer, where she touched on her pregnancy and getting back to work.

"I'm staying so present in everyday life that it's nice to be able to feel all the weird and awesome things about pregnancy," she told ET. Like many celebrities amid the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first time that Tisdale had so much time off. She admitted that she "was nervous to go back to work" amid her pregnancy, but couldn't say no to the opportunity.

"I was even more nervous because I was like, I don't want to expose myself to anything," she explained. "So when this opportunity came, it was the best experience, but also the safest experience. I wasn't in a scene with someone face to face. We're all on a panel and we're all spread out, and it's a very safe environment and we're tested non-stop."

Tisdale added that she missed being on set, sharing it's "an amazing job to have when you're pregnant."

