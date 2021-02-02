Ashley Tisdale Shares Nude Pregnancy Selfie to Encourage Others to Love Their Bodies

Ashley Tisdale is loving her pregnancy curves! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an entirely nude mirror selfie, showing off her bare baby bump on Monday.

"So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form," Tisdale captioned the post. "Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."

The Disney Channel alum's husband, Christopher French, adorably commented on the post, "The most beautiful and badass woman in the world 💘"

Pal Hilary Duff added, "Lookin like a queen 👏🏻❤️✨" and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote, "GORGEOUS MAMAAAAA."

Tisdale and French are expecting a baby girl in a few short weeks. The mom-to-be recently opened up about a "traumatic experience" she had while getting a rhinoplasty 15 years ago.

"At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having," Tisdale wrote in a blog post on her Frenshe website.

Noting that the decision was "not about changing my appearance," Tisdale added that "plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now," and when she got her procedure, she "was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision...I was constantly made to feel bad about it."

Tisdale recently opened up to ET about her pregnancy.

"I'm staying so present in everyday life that it's nice to be able to feel all the weird and awesome things about pregnancy," she told ET.

