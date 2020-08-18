Ashley Tisdale Shares Why She Decided to Get Her Breast Implants Removed

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about her mental and physical wellness! The 35-year-old High School Musical star took to Instagram on Monday to share her "most personal post" in which she talked about her decision to remove her breast implants and also why she decided to get them in the first place.

"Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself," she wrote. "And for a short period of time…it did."

Tisdale revealed that she suffered from "minor health issues" like "food sensitivities" and "gut issues" that she felt were caused by her implants.

She also shared that she underwent an implant removal last winter to combat these issues.

The post featured a photo of Tisdale wearing a floral bikini on the beach, looking content in the sun.

"This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me," she continued.

Tisdale used the post to promote her new wellness site, Frenshe. "We take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between," she said of the website's mission.

