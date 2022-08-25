Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Crack Up While Trying Viral Relationship Challenge

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are nothing if not relatable. The couple had some fun on Wednesday as they tried out a viral relationship challenge and couldn't contain their laughter.

In the video posted to Kutcher's Instagram, he and Kunis were asked questions pertaining to personality traits and beyond, while not looking at how the other was answering. The 44-year-old actor kept his eyes closed, while the 39-year-old actress kept her hand over her face to not peek.

"Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh," Kutcher captioned the clip, in which he and Kunis agreed that he is “more patient,” “works out more,” is the "better singer" and “requires more attention.” They also noted he was the first one to say "I love you."

As for Kunis, she and her husband of seven years agreed she is “a bigger baby when sick,” “has more clothes” is “never wrong" -- and "is more annoying when hungry."

The video garnered attention from not only fans of the adorable couple, but their famous friends too. "Y’all are cute-ing me out," Kaitlyn Bristow wrote, while Alanna Masterson added, "Hahahahahahaha."

Kunis and Kutcher are known for keeping things real -- even when they face backlash over it. Back in July 2021, the two turned heads after a discussion about their children's bathing habits took place on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. Kunis and Kutcher quipped that they don't bathe their 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and 5-year-old son, Dimitri, until "you can see the dirt on them" -- and it got people talking.

After finding out people didn't agree with their hygiene habits, Kunis and Kutcher took to Instagram to poke fun at the whole thing.

"This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks," Kutcher captioned a video of Kunis standing next to a running shower. “You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?” Kutcher jokingly asks his wife, to which she replies, “We’re bathing our children,” that’s like the fourth time this week! Their body oils are going to be destroyed! What are you trying to do?”