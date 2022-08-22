Aubrey O'Day Defends Her 'Curated' Instagram 'Aesthetic' After Photoshop Allegations

Aubrey O'Day is clapping back at Photoshop allegations. The 38-year-old Danity Kane singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cheeky meme in response to a social media user's claim that she edited herself into vacation pics.

In the post, a clearly Photoshopped O'Day appears at Heaven's Gate in one shot and hugs Jesus in another.

"Took the [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24. Wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was," she wrote. "Also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out."

While O'Day noted that she doesn't "need to explain" herself, she went on to do just that.

"I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f**k is going to happen," she wrote. "I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks. Everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone."

"I don’t need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to," O'Day continued. "Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate because I want y’all to vibrate high with me."

In her post, O'Day also slammed the "lil bird on TikTok with SO much to say about my life." The user in question recently called out the singer for her allegedly Photoshopped pics.

"Lil [TikTok] girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars," O'Day wrote, "but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world. You can make positive changes just by using your own gifts. Stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward."

