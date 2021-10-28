Austen Kroll Comments on Madison LeCroy's Engagement

Austen Kroll doesn't plan to badmouth his ex, Madison LeCroy, amid her recent engagement to Brett, her boyfriend of seven months. On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Austen was asked about his ex's big news.

"The overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than whatever nonsense I have going on with her for ages. She has a son," Austen said of Madison, who shares her 8-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Josh Hughes. "So this is something that she is about to start a new family and so I wish the best for her and her new family."

As for whether Austen has met Madison's fiancé, he told Andy, "No, I don't intend to."

Austen and Madison dated on and off for three years before officially calling it quits in the summer of 2020. Madison later told ET that quarantining with Austen amid the coronavirus pandemic showed her that he wasn't the right person for her.

"He doesn't have any responsibilities, but he should at 33 years old," the Southern Charm star said in December 2020. "I just felt like we grew apart during that time."

Madison announced her engagement on Amazon Live earlier this month, showing off her diamond sparkler. When asked if she told any of her exes about her engagement, Madison said she was quick to call her ex-husband to let him know.

"Obviously Brett is going to be involved in Hudson’s life and that’s a big deal. I was shocked at how well and congratulating, he was so happy for us!" she said of Josh's reaction. "And he was happy at the fact that Hudson really adores my fiancé. ...I’ve been lucky to have that support from my son’s father."

She did not comment on whether she shared the news with Austen.