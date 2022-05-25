Austin Butler Cryptically Addresses Vanessa Hudgens Breakup

"Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing," Butler says of his breakup with the 33-year-old actress.

Months after Butler and Hudgens called it quits, the actress told ET what she was looking for in her next relationship.

"I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things," she said. "Like, I am not picky, really... I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we'll see."

That same month, Hudgens sparked romance rumors with MLB player Cole Tucker, whom she made things Instagram official with on Valentine's Day 2021.

As for Butler, he was romantically linked to model Kaia Gerber in December 2021, after they were spotted leaving a yoga class together.

"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," a source told ET the next month. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."

Butler tells GQ HYPE that he tries to avoid online chatter about himself, but notes that he's aware, and less than thrilled, about paparazzi interest in his relationship.

"I go, 'If I don’t see the picture, then it doesn’t really exist to me,'" he explains of staying offline. "I don’t want to be really negative, but there’s hardly any job I despise more than paparazzi."

Earlier this month, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala. When it comes to the status of their relationship today, Butler tells the outlet, "I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."

Elvis will hit theaters June 24.