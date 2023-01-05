Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.

"I'm going to bring my sister," Butler told ET of his older sister, Ashley.

The actor, who is nominated in the Best Actor, Drama category for his Elvis performance admitted that the decision about who would join him for the ceremony was "hard," but noted, "she's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her."

That means that fans shouldn't expect Butler to step out with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and recently returned from her family's Mexico vacation.

Now that he's back stateside, Butler told ET that it's "the biggest honor" to be at PSIIF, where he's being given the Breakthrough Performance Award, which is viewed as a potential predictor of a future Academy Award nomination and win.

"I feel so privileged to be here. It feels amazing," he said. "... My family's so supportive. They're just amazing. It's actually special being here, because the only vacation we took when I was a kid was here in Palm Springs. It kind of ties [it] all together."

It's not just the accolades that made stepping into Elvis Presley's shoes a memorable experience, as playing the role in the celebrated flick taught Butler a lot.

"He was somebody who was so true to himself. It liberated a lot of people, even just audiences watching him," Butler said of the icon. "I know that was my experience playing him, it freed me in many ways. I'm very shy, so it forced me to get things out of me."