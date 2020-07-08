Ava DuVernay's Next TV Series Is Inspired By This Popular Twitter Account

Ava DuVernay has set her next project -- and it's inspired by a popular Twitter account. The filmmaker will executive produce and narrate One Perfect Shot at HBO Max, the streaming service announced on Friday.

The new half-hour docuseries will celebrate iconic movie moments guided by Hollywood's most exhilarating cinematic voices. One Perfect Shot is inspired by the popular Twitter account of the same name. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television will produce the series with DuVernay’s production company, ARRAY Filmworks. The series will be executive produced by DuVernay, Lee Metzger, Neil Miller and co-executive produced by Bruce Robertson. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will co-executive produce for ARRAY Filmworks.



As HBO Max described, "Each episode of One Perfect Shot arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination."

"I've long wanted to create a series about the art of directing. To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks," DuVernay said in a statement. "We're thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max."



"There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot," HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey shared. "Narrated by the illustrious Ava Duvernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level."



"Ava's concept for One Perfect Shot and ARRAY's attachment to any project intensifies the production value and story quality," added Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. Brooke Karzen, Executive Vice President and Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, said, "As one of today's most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time."

See more on DuVernay in the video below.