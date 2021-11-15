'Bachelor' Alum Ben Higgins Marries Jessica Clarke

Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more! The 32-year-old Bachelor alum married Jessica Clarke just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

The pair, who got engaged in March 2020, tied the knot at The Estate at Cherokee Dock. The bride, 25, wore an Anne Barge gown, and the groom opted for a tuxedo by The Black Tux.

During the ceremony, Clarke and Higgins exchanged personalized vows, according to People. The ceremony also featured a scripture reading and quotes from Winnie-the-Pooh, the outlet reports.

"I am so excited," Higgins told the outlet. "We have so much to look forward to, and I know we will have a beautiful marriage."

At the lake-side reception, guests, including Bachelor franchise alums Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconnetti, and groomsman Wells Adams, dined on individually packed dinners featuring pizza and sliders, some of the couple's favorite food, according to People.

Later, the couple treated their guests to a cake by BetterCakes. On her Instagram Story, Clarke reposted a photo of the four-tiered dessert, which was covered in flowers, greenery, and pinecones, and featured a gold drip and cake topper that showed the bride on a step stool.

Instagram / Jessica Clarke

When the night came to a close, the newlyweds exited their reception via a boat on the lake.

Instagram / Jessica Clarke

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Higgins in June 2020, he said he was "super pumped" to marry Clarke, whom he met on Instagram in 2018.

"It's a chapter for me to have a lot of peace when it comes to romantic love, a lot of confidence in our partnership and who we are to each other, and kind of to start a chapter of no more tears and no more heartbreak," Higgins said shortly after popping the question. "I'm not going to break this girl's heart and I know she's not going to break mine. It's time to start anew, a more confident journey forward."