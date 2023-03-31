'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Nick Burrello

Caila Quinn is a mom! The 31-year-old Bachelor alum and her husband, Nick Burrello, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, she announced Friday on Instagram.

Quinn shared two shots in honor of the big news. In the first pic, a still-pregnant Quinn smiles from her hospital bed as Burrello stands by her bedside. The second pic was taken shortly after their daughter's arrival and shows the newborn lying on Quinn's chest.

"Moments before we met our little girl & welcomed her into the world! A little insta vs. reality," she captioned her post.

"We are so excited to introduce our baby girl to the world! Her name is Teddi Marie Burrello," the couple told Us Weekly. "I kind of brought the name up to Nick and it was one of a few we were considering, but I've always just loved the name."

The couple added that their daughter, who weighs 8 lbs, 4 oz, arrived via C-section after 15 hours of labor.

"She is healthy and happy, we are soaking in every second with our first baby girl," they added to the outlet.

Fans first met Quinn when she appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016. She starred on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

It was in 2017 that Quinn started dating Burrello after being set up by a mutual friend. At the time, Quinn told ET that her connection with the private equity investor was "instant."

"He's a big family man. The way a guy talks about his parents says a lot about how he prioritizes his relationship," she said. "For him, it's family first."

Quinn announced her engagement to Burrello in January 2020, and the couple tied the knot the next year. They shared the news of their baby on the way in September, noting that they're "over the moon excited to start this next chapter."