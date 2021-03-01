'Bachelor' Alum Kelley Flanagan Speaks Out After Peter Weber Split

Kelley Flanagan will always have a special place in her heart for Peter Weber. Days after the former Bachelor announced that they had broken up, Kelley took to Instagram to share her feelings.

"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing," wrote the 28-year-old attorney. "It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," she explained. "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"

In a New Year's Eve post, Peter shared that he and Kelley "decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end." Peter wrote that he would always have a "special love" for Kelley, who competed for him on his season of The Bachelor.

While Peter gave his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss (and then reunited with and then split from Madison Prewett) Kelley was an early favorite. Peter and Kelley later reconnected after the show, with Peter previously telling ET that he was still "working to make it up to her for not picking her."

In November, the pair dispelled engagement rumors, with Kelley exclusively telling ET, "We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together. We are very happy!"

Earlier in the year, Peter also told ET that they were planning on moving to New York City together.

"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," he said in July.

