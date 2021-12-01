'Bachelor' Clayton Echard Asks About Taking a Rose Back in New Promo

The Bachelor is still over a month away from kicking off season 26 but Clayton Echard's already provided Bachelor Nation with one of the most dramatic moments yet.

In a new clip previewing what's ahead, Echard sheepishly turns to host Jesse Palmer and says, "Question for you: Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?" The 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep is looking down halfway through the question before finally looking at Palmer in the eyes.

Palmer appears stunned at what he's just been asked, if only for a brief moment. But no doubt it was enough of a cliffhanger to leave fans salivating for more. And that was just some of the drama that's sure to come when the new season premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC.

The new preview clip comes just one day after the network announced Echard as the new Bachelor. The long-rumored choice of the franchise's flagship series was confirmed Tuesday, when the first look at his season aired at the end of Michelle Young's hometown dates on The Bachelorette. Young broke up with Echard on the Nov. 23 episode of her season.

Echard exuded down-to-earth vibes as he introduced himself by saying, "I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams had previously told ET why she felt Echard would be a great franchise lead long before he was officially selected.

"He was very personable," she said. "He seems super fun. I think he'd be a great Bachelor. He was someone that really had fun with all of the dates. I think if it is him, you're in for a little treat."