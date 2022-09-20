'Bachelor in Paradise': Jesse Palmer Kicks the Women Off of the Beach as New Ladies Arrive in Dramatic Promo

Bachelor in Paradise's big twist has been revealed. At the end of Tuesday night's season finale of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer introduced a brand-new promo for season 8 of BiP that unveiled the much-discussed twist.

In the preview, Jesse says that a "shocking twist divides the beach," before telling the women of BiP, "Ladies, go pack your bags, you’ll be leaving paradise immediately."

Newly arrived women, it's revealed, are coming in, while the ladies who were already on the beach are being forced to leave.

"The girls are going to come back, and some relationships are going to make it and some are not," one man says in the video.

The departing ladies seem to realize as much, as they tearfully pack their things, before heading outside to yell, "F**k you, Jesse Palmer."

This twist has been rumored for weeks. When ET spoke to BiP's resident bartender, Wells Adams, earlier this year, he teased how the show thought "outside the box" and "tried some new things" this season.

"From my standpoint behind the bar it was amazing, from the people on the beach's standpoint not so much, they hated it," Wells said of the surprise twist. "... We tried some different things and brought in, I think, a record number of people onto the beach this season."

Meanwhile, Jesse told ET to "expect the unexpected."

"People are gonna be shocked when they see who shows up on the beach, who ends up coupling up, some of the twists and turns that you've never seen on Paradise," Jesse said. "... It is gonna be a Paradise unlike any anyone’s ever seen before."

Elsewhere in the latest preview, Aaron falls in love after seeing one woman twerk, Logan calls Lace the wrong name, and Shanae struggles to handle two relationships.

"There’s love triangles all over this place," Johnny tells the cameras. "It’s like geometry beach."

As the preview continues on, Jill "feels so unwanted," Aaron fights with Genevieve, Brandon wants to leave, and one woman exclaims, "You want to go toe-to-toe with me? See what happens, b**ch."

The arrival of an ambulance, the unwanted twist, and some incredible love stories make up the rest of the dramatic promo.

Relive all the drama from season 19 of The Bachelorette with ET's coverage. For more Bachelor Nation fun, tune in to the season premiere ofBachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.