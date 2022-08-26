'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Cast Revealed

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise promises to be the most dramatic season ever, what with the upcoming season featuring the largest-ever cast!
Bachelor in Paradise will feature a whopping 19 potential lovers, and that's just the beginning, as additional cast will be announced throughout the season. Not just that, but Ashley Iaconetti from season 19 of The Bachelor and her husband, Jared Haibon, from season 11 of The Bachelorette, who found love on Paradise, are also set to appear later in the season.
Jesse Palmer returns as host, as does fan-favorite Wells Adams as the lovable bartender. Some of the new cast members include Logan Palmer, who just exited the current season of The Bachelorette. There's also Brandon Jones from season 18 of The Bachelorette. Fans will remember him as the runner-up on Michelle Young's season. And then there's Shanae Ankney from season 26 of The Bachelor, dubbed that season's villain. That title was compounded post-The Bachelor after she got into it with fans on Instagram. She would ultimately delete her account, but returned a few weeks later saying she was sad fans "didn't get a look into the real me" during her run on the show. So, she's back for round 2!
Check out all the contestants looking for love this season below!
Romeo Alexander of The Bachelorette season 18:
Michael Allio of The Bachelorette season 17:
Shanae Ankney of The Bachelor season 26:
Jill Chin of The Bachelor season 26:
Brittany Galvin of The Bachelor season 25:
Justin Glaze of The Bachelorette season 17:
Hunter Haag of The Bachelor season 26:
Sierra Jackson of The Bachelor season 26:
Brandon Jones of The Bachelorette season 18:
Hailey Malles of The Bachelor season 26:
Kira Mengistu of “The Bachelor” season 26:
Lace Morris of The Bachelor season 20:
Logan Palmer of The Bachelorette season 19:
Genevieve Parisi of The Bachelor season 26:
Jacob Rapini of The Bachelorette season 19:
Serene Russell of The Bachelor season 26:
Andrew Spencer of The Bachelorette season 17:
Teddi Wright of The Bachelor season 26:
Casey Woods of The Bachelorette season 18:
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT: