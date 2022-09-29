'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Aaron Doesn't Have a Vendetta Against Shanae After Her Comments About Genevieve

Aaron Clancy isn't going into Paradise with a vendetta. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star ahead of his arrival on the beach, and he revealed why he didn't have much ill will toward Shanae Ankney, who previously started a rumor about him hooking up with Genevieve Parisi.

"I didn't take it too personally," Aaron told ET of the rumor. "I think Shanae, a lot of what she does is just looking for attention. I think I was collateral damage in that whole scenario. I didn't necessarily like her, but I didn't have a huge vendetta against her."

Shanae and Genevieve were at odds all throughout Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and the situation boiled over during the "Men Tell All" episode when the former woman accused the latter one of sleeping with Aaron.

During the reunion special, Genevieve called the accusation "mind-blowing," stating, "I met him at a bar. I didn’t even kiss him."

"The comment of me and Aaron... I mean, I can't even begin to explain how ridiculous that is," Genevieve later told ET. "I don't even know."

While the pair may not have had a pre-Paradise hookup, Aaron entered the beach "looking for love" and with all of his focus on Genevieve.

"I only really had my eye on Genevieve, just due to all the kind of swirling of her name and mine," he said. "But I kept my mindset pretty open throughout."

In the show's season preview, Aaron joked of Genevieve, "When I saw her twerk I knew, that's when I knew."

"I'm normally not a guy that is super obsessed with twerking," Aaron said. "I don't know too much about it. I don't know its origin or where it's formed, but I do say that now I'm a big fan."

While it was love at first twerk for Aaron, ahead of his arrival, Genevieve developed a connection with Justin Glaze.

"You're going to have to tune in," Aaron teased of what fans can expect from the brewing love triangle. "That right there is going to be something you guys are going to want to see."

Another thing that should get fans excited? The season's big twist, where host Jesse Palmer kicks the ladies off the beach as new women arrive.

"That was obviously a really big thing," Aaron said. "I think that, for me personally, I have been through Paradise before, so I kind of learned to expect the unexpected, but it did have a pretty epic effect."

While Aaron wouldn't reveal the outcome of his experience, he told ET, "I'm happy now."

"If you think that you liked me last time, this time I'm known as Aaron 2.0. Skin clear, teeth whiter, body on point. I've been hitting the gym," he said. "Every side of me you're going to see is going to be a better side. Tune in because you won't be disappointed."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.