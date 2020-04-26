'Bachelorette' Contestant Matt James Seemingly Reacts to Clare Crawley's Shade

Clare Crawley has a message for men on her season of The Bachelorette -- or perhaps just Matt James.

The Sacramento-based hairstylist took to Twitter on Saturday to take aim at the men cast as her suitors who are "doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts" before night one of filming.

"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime," she wrote. "Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

Though Crawley could have been making a general statement, fans quickly inferred that Crawley was speaking about James, who was announced in March to be competing for Crawley's heart on the upcoming 16th season of The Bachelorette.

James, who is best friends with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, had recently posted about his Cameo account. He is currently charging $19 on the platform and has done several recent interviews. Though, as fans pointed out, the ABC Food Tours co-founder is doing it for a good cause.

"Sweetie I need you to go ahead and delete your tweet & log off Twitter if you are trying to call out #MattJames in this sub tweet," one user replied to Crawley. "Promotion of relief efforts and actually helping others during a unprecedented global PANDEMIC... You can’t be serious."

"Oh girl no no, don’t start," another added. "I think he gets a pass if it’s for his charity and already had a following prior to the season."

Then, James himself appeared to respond to the drama on his Instagram Story on Saturday, repeating that earnings from his Cameo were being donated to The Robin Hood Foundation, a charity organization that helps fight poverty in New York City.

"For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight," he told the camera.

James had revealed in a recent interview that he was looking forward to meeting Crawley when production on The Bachelorette resumed.

Filming was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic last month, just hours before Crawley was set to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion. Host Chris Harrison told ET earlier this month that they were continuing to cast for Crawley's season, in the likely event that previously-announced men are no longer able to film the show.

"Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it's naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off," he explained. "We are going to continue casting, so if you have someone... let us know."

