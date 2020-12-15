'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Has a Meltdown After Two Emotional Goodbyes

It's time for some tough decisions onThe Bachelorette. Monday's episode of the ABC dating show saw Tayshia Adams prepare to dwindle her eight men down to just four ahead of hometown dates -- and she started with two of her most heartbreaking goodbyes yet.

The 30-year-old first broke things off with Blake Moynes, cutting their first one-on-one date short after realizing he wasn't her "guy."

"Family is coming next week, and... I wish we had more time," she told Blake after the Chakra-themed day part of their date. "I just don't know if I can get there. It's not that you're not an incredible guy, just the timing was off for us," Tayshia said. "I think it's time to go our separate ways."

"It just really fricking sucks," she added to the camera. "He has all the qualities of what I would want my person to be. Such a good guy. But at this point, I know there are other relationships that my heart is more invested in."

After walking Blake to the car, Tayshia broke down in tears. "I'm really sorry," she whispered, crying into Blake's shoulder. "I really am."

"I didn't see that coming, at all. How did that change so quickly?" Blake asked the camera. "She still has no idea, no clue I am, like, so crazy about her."

Then, Tayshia lost it, sobbing in the driveway as Blake exited the resort.

"That really hurt. I know I did the right thing. It just, like, doesn't feel good to send anyone home. Figuring out hometowns, I'm overwhelmed. And I can't even imagine what it's going to be like to dwindle down to one," she explained, adding that she realized she needed to say goodbye to another man that night.

After a quick outfit change, Tayshia visited the guys at their villa, and broke down into tears within moments. "We need to talk," she said, crying.

"You guys, I'm really trying. This is really hard," she squeaked out, as the men tried to hide the worry on their faces. "So, I sent Blake home earlier because our relationship just wasn't where we thought we needed to be. ... I care about every single one of you so much."

"This is really, really hard, because I don't want to hurt anyone," Tayshia continued, before setting her sights on Riley Christian. "Riley, can we go talk?"

Once seated outside, Tayshia explained that it was time to let Riley go.

"I feel like since Day 1, you have probably grown the most of everyone, in the sense of like, I feel like now I'm seeing Riley. I feel like you being vulnerable and open with someone is not something that comes around often, but you doing that with me means a lot," Tayshia said. "Hometowns are next week, and I know how much family means to you, and I don't even want to put you in that position if my heart is not 100 percent matching yours, because I don't want to hurt you."

"I don't want to lead you on," she added. "I'm sorry."

Clearly taken aback by Tayshia's decision, Riley pressed her for more details. All she could offer is that she "can't help where my heart is right now."

"Why not just let me just be?" he asked.

"I felt like we were finally breaking through these last conversations... but that also started coming a little bit later," Tayshia tried to explain. "I really, truly care about you... I need you to continue to be vulnerable."

"I can argue all day, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. ... The longer I sit here, the longer I look at you, the longer I hear you talk, see you smile, the more pain I feel. So I get it. I'm not saying that I'm going to close myself off... it just takes time, which I'm out of," Riley replied. "So, I'm going to go now."

The attorney got more candid while speaking to the camera after their breakup.

"I didn't have a lot of time to tell Tayshia how I truly felt. I would tell her how beautiful she is, how strong she is... I would tell her that she was, that she is, someone that I could see myself spending the rest of my life with. At the end of the day, I felt like and I still feel like Tayshia is the one for me," he confessed.

They said goodbye, and Tayshia again broke down, curling over and weeping in the dark.

"I'm sorry!" she cried out as Riley drove away. "I feel so bad.... I didn't want to hurt anyone."

