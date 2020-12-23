'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Says Religion Was 'One of the Reasons' She Broke Up With Ivan Hall (Exclusive)

Tuesday night's season finale of The Bachelorettewas full of twists and turns, but perhaps most surprising was Tayshia Adams' elimination of contestant Ivan Hall over religious differences. The revelation seemed to come from left field, as viewers had only heard Tayshia briefly mention a discussion about religion with Ivan after their overnight date.

But as Tayshia told ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday, religion was just one of the reasons she knew Ivan wasn't her future husband.

"I think the beauty of the fantasy suite date is that you have that opportunity to really talk about things you might be shy talking about in front of the camera... really diving into the nitty gritty of a relationship and what the future could possibly look like," she said. "Sure, religion was one of the reasons -- but there were multiple things that we talked about that we kind of didn’t align on."

"And at the end of the day, when I was looking at my relationships with Zac and Ivan, it was just that I saw my future with Zachary, that was where my heart led me, and I can only just lead to that. Unfortunately, that was where it just had to end," Tayshia added.

Ivan, meanwhile, said in a DM to Bachelor alum Caila Quinn that Tayshia "only wants to date a Christian and I'm not religious."

Instagram

Ivan was in Tayshia's final two with Zac Clark before contestant Ben Smith (who was eliminated at final four) returned following Brendan Morais' exit. Upon Ben's return, Tayshia invited him to the next rose ceremony, where she pulled Ivan aside and told him she was instead moving forward with Ben and Zac Clark.

"This past week, we've talked about some important subjects... There are some things that kind of posed concern," Tayshia said. "I wish I could say that there were a lot of red flags prior to this week. And there haven't been. It's just like, at the end of the day, religion's part of my morals and my beliefs."

Ivan appeared to know exactly what Tayshia was talking about.

"I definitely get it... That is the roadblock for the two of us," the aeronautical engineer admitted. "I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, 'cause, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that's something that's important to you."

"I do apologize for that and I wish I did bring it up a little sooner," he added.

The pair then went their separate ways, with Tayshia telling Ivan she thinks "the world" of him, and Ivan assuring her he meant it when he said he was falling in love.

"I knew in the back of my mind, that this thing could really be the bomb that explodes everything here," Ivan admitted as the car pulled away, though he also didn't offer any further details on the religious differences that pulled him and Tayshia apart so quickly. "And it just happened."

Tayshia ended her season engaged to Zac. See more on her finale in the video below.