'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Says She Fell in Love With Multiple Men (Exclusive)

Clare Crawley only had eyes for one man on her season of The Bachelorette, but it was a different story for Tayshia Adams. The 30-year-old stepped in for Clare on last week's episode of the ABC dating show as Clare found her happy ending ahead of schedule.

As Tayshia told ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, she has a long journey ahead -- filled with multiple love stories. When asked how many guys she ended up falling for, the Bachelorette admitted, "Way more than I thought [I would]."

"I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she added. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

Tayshia admitted that she says "I love you" during her season "multiple times" and even dons a wedding dress at one point -- but she played coy when asked if she's currently in love or engaged, saying only, "possibly!"

ET learned in August that Clare had exited her role as Bachelorette after falling for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming. Clare and Dale Moss got engaged on Thursday's episode, with her 16 remaining men becoming suitors for the new Bachelorette, Tayshia. However, as the new trailer teases, additional contestants will be introduced.

"There's some new faces and it's going to get really juicy the second that happens," Tayshia shared. "Just wait and see."

The promo also promised some romantic moments with suitors fans met during Clare's run, including Zac C., Brendan and Ivan.

"I had pretty memorable moments with those three guys on night one, so you'll be able to see that," she hinted, noting that she has a 1-on-1 date with Brendan and a meaningful conversation with Ivan about their biracial backgrounds. "I feel like they're all special."

As for Zac, Tayshia says that "story unfolds" throughout her season. "He is different," she said of the 36-year-old addiction specialist. "He is someone that has depth to him, was willing to go to those places. I'm telling you, these guys are vulnerable, they're open, they're honest, they're real."

Tayshia also previously said during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week that she wishes Clare would have warned her about some of the guys. But she wouldn't share any more details about who might end up being a villain of her season.

"They're good guys but there's some people you should probably watch for," she teased.

With as many love stories as Tayshia experiences, it seems there's also heartbreak in store. The trailer shows her father, Desmond, warning her about making a "big mistake" at one point, and at another, Tayshia is seen seemingly breaking down in tears before handing out her final rose.

"The guys are incredible, but they did make me cry," the Bachelorette admitted to ET. "There are some really fun dates, there are a lot of twists and turns... You're starting to really create relationships and really care about these people and breaking up is part of the journey that no one really talks about. But that's the hardest part, once you're starting to establish relationships and connections, and that's kinda why I start crying."

Tayshia said her season is full of "ups and downs" and fans will be able to experience the roller coaster of emotions along with her. "There's lots of happiness, but there's also some sadness in it," she shared.

"The one opportunity I had to think about [going in] was, my heart was ready," she added. "With those intentions, I sort of went with it and it worked."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Tune in to Wednesday's ET for more from our interview with Tayshia.