Bad Bunny and Ivy Queen Deliver Epic 'Yo Perreo Sola' Performance at Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny brought a major surprise guest for his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance. The reggaetonero performed his hit song, "Yo Perreo Sola," but before he stepped onto the stage, none other than the reggaeton queen herself, Ivy Queen, kicked off the performance.

Wearing a full bedazzled black-and-silver bodysuit, Ivy began dancing along to the song before taking off her mask and unveiling herself. She sang the first verses before Bad Bunny made his entrance. The twosome were also joined by Puerto Rican rapper Nesi, who is originally featured on the single.

Following their slamming performance, Bad Bunny accepted his award for Top Latin Artist. "What a time to be Latino. We got the power. So proud, thank you to Billboards, thank you to all my fans around the world," he said before dedicating his award to all the women in the world, especially Latinas.

"Without you nothing would exist," he continued in Spanish. "Enough violence against women. Let's educate everyone now for a better future."

He added that everyone should understand that you can have fun and be respectful at the same time. "Si ella no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola."

