Bad Bunny and Rosalía Drop Romantic, Fiery 'La Noche De Anoche' Music Video -- Watch!

Bad Bunny and Rosalía are burning up! After dropping their hit collaboration, "La Noche De Anoche" in November, the pair released a beautiful new video on Sunday that captured the magic of their hit single.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the stunning project pays tribute to surrealist artists like Salvador Dali and Giorgio de Chirico, with Bad Bunny and Rosalía playing lovers romancing one another in a surreal landscape.

Helmed by director Stillz, who's worked with Bad Bunny on several stylish projects in recent years, this hauntingly beautiful video sees the two stars serenading one another while also being the only people in their vast and empty pastel world.

As their love affair blooms and the sun sets, the pair are engulfed in each other's flaming passion -- literally.

This marks Rosalía's second surprise video release this year, after dropping "Lo Vas A Olvidar," her collaboration with Billie Eilish, in late January.

The tune -- which is featured in the upcoming second special episode of the HBO show Euphoria -- was first teased back in March 2019, when the pair shared a photo of themselves in the studio. Rosalía also teased her collaboration with Eilish at the 2019 Latin GRAMMYs in November, telling ET, "We've been in the studio."

That same year, ET spoke with Rosalía about possibly working with Bad Bunny in the future, and the songstress seemed excited about the possibility, sharing, "I love his music. I love his sound."