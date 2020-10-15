Bad Bunny on Delivering Important Messages With His Music Without 'Being Boring'

Bad Bunny couldn't be happier to represent Latinxs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

"Thank you, it's amazing. I'm so happy, I'm so proud to be Latino and represent my culture. Estoy bien contento, estamos activado," he told reporters, including ET's Nischelle Turner, in the press room after winning two Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Bad Bunny took home the trophies for Top Latin Artist, as well as Top Latin Album for his collaboration with J Balvin, Oasis. During the telecast, the 26-year-old artist was joined by surprise guests Ivy Queen and Nesi for an epic "Yo Perreo Sola" performance.

When asked what his goal was for the mega reunion onstage, Bad Bunny told reporters in Spanish, "Really, everything comes from the heart. Like I always say, you don't have to be boring or be the most serious to deliver a good message. Like I said at the end, we can have fun but do the right thing."

"My only intention is to let people have fun and enjoy themselves," he added, "but also always trying to teach something new, and to learn something new every day."

During his Top Latin Artist acceptance speech, Bad Bunny dedicated his award to Latinas and sent a message about stopping violence against women.

"Enough violence against women. Let's educate everyone now for a better future," he said in Spanish, adding that everyone should understand that you can have fun and be respectful at the same time. "Si ella no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola."

Ivy Queen also touched on getting the opportunity to perform alongside the Latin superstar.

"What made it great was Benito's energy…His energy is everything," she told reporters in Spanglish. "He told me, 'Let's do this. I want the world to see powerful women like you and all that you have done for the industry.' We did a spectacular job tonight. I am so happy."

When asked if they would be doing a collaboration in the future, she teased, "I hope so."

"I'm about chemistry...I have a couple collaborations that people aren't going to expect," she said of her upcoming album. "It's wild."

