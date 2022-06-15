Bam Margera Reportedly Found After Going Missing From Rehab Facility

Authorities reportedly found Bam Margera, who was missing after leaving a rehab facility and was not seen in days.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story and later confirmed he was found, the former Jackass star went missing on Monday in the Delray Beach area. Cops there were searching for Margera, who wasn't allowed to leave the facility. According to the outlet, citing a police report, Margera himself told the manager at the rehab facility he was dissatisfied with their services and told them he planned on leaving the facility, and he did. ET has reached out to Margera's reps for comment.

Margera, who was court-ordered to be at the rehab center, apparently also told the rehab facility manager that he planned on checking himself into a different rehab center before leaving in a black sedan. The staff at the rehab facility believe that despite leaving without authorization, it appears Margera is not a danger to himself or others.

Sources close to Margera told TMZ that the former reality star leaving the facility came after he apparently got into an argument with his wife, and that his dissatisfaction with the facility had been brewing for some time.

Back in May, Margera had taken to Instagram to announce he was celebrating one year of sobriety.