Barack Obama Turns TV Host For Netflix's 'Our Great National Parks' Docuseries

Barack Obama is leading the pack in the upcoming five-part docuseries, Our Great National Parks. The Netflix series -- which will premiere on April 13 -- gives viewers a closer look at some of the world’s hidden gems, ranging from organisms to species and beyond. The former president lends informative and comedic commentary as he walks viewers through a celebration of our planet's greatest national parks and wild spaces.

Each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents while exploring our relationship with the wilderness.

“When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become. They're a haven for endangered species, a hot bed for scientific research,” Obama says in the trailer while at one of the national parks.

The trailer documents the majestic wildlife, plant life, terrain, and climate that occurs in what Obama calls “the natural wonders of our shared birthright.” He also introduces some of the animals that appear in the series, including a walking fish, surfing hippos and a sloth with a micro kingdom living in his fur that “might just save us all.”

Netflix

The docuseries spans over five continents while exploring the waters of Monterey Bay, California, the bright red soil of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, lush rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, the majestic terrain of Chilean Patagonia and more.

The goal is to encourage viewers to explore and find more ways to help these national parks thrive and be preserved for future generations. Viewers can use the hashtag #WildForAll to share the wild spaces in their lives and connect and learn more about the spaces shared by others.

Netflix

Our Great National Parks is executive produced by Obama in association with Higher Ground Productions, Freeborne Media, and A Wild Space Production. Additional producers include Sophie Todd, James Honeyborne and Tonia Davis.

Our Great National Parks will be released globally April 13 on Netflix.