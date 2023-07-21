'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll

Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!

Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.

The trailer begins with a history lesson about dolls. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," the narrator states. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."

As dramatic music plays, the narrator adds, "Until..." That's when viewers get a glimpse of Robbie as Barbie, who smiles over the little girls wearing a black-and-white striped swimsuit -- instantly recognizable to fans as the iconic ensemble worn by the very first Barbie doll.

After this moment, the trailer cuts to quick snippets from the movie, including a shot of Gosling as Ken.

Barbie's star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, Will Ferrell and more.

Warner Bros.

Little is known about the plot, but many of the film's stars are rumored to be playing alternate versions of Barbie and Ken.

ET spoke with Robbie at the Amsterdam premiere back in September, where she stayed tight-lipped when asked for an update on the film.

"I can't tell you anything -- all I can say is, you're gonna like it!" the actress teased.

Barbie is set for release on July 21, 2023.