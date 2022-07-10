Beanie Feldstein Is Stepping Away From Her Broadway Show 'Funny Girl': 'Extremely Difficult Decision'

Beanie Feldstein is leaving her role as Fanny Brice on the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Taking to Instagram to share a statement on her departure from the production, Feldstein said the choice to step away was an "extremely difficult decision."

Feldstein was set to perform with the ensemble until September 25, however, she now announces her last curtain call will be July 31. She cited the production team moving "in a different direction" as the catalyst for her departure.

The actor's statement read, "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.

She continued, "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

Following the news of Feldstein's departure from the production, the official Funny Girl Twitter account teased that an announcement on casting will be made tomorrow at 1 PM EST.

Stay tuned, gorgeous… pic.twitter.com/s9DIfSq2Jg — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) July 10, 2022

The original installment of Funny Girl premiered on Broadway in 1964 and starred Barbra Streisand. The iconic production features songs such as "I'm the Greatest Star," "People," "Don't Rain On My Parade," and "The Music That Makes Me Dance."