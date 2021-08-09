Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Becca Kufrin is joining season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. The popular Bachelor spinoff's official Instagram account announced the news on Monday.

The post featured a smiling photo of 31-year-old Kufrin on the beach wearing a sleeveless blue dress. The caption reads, "Let's do the damn th- wait WHAT?! Welcome @bkoof to #BachelorInParadise! 🌴🌹.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 16 on ABC.

The breakup came two years after his proposal on her season of The Bachelorette, and less than three months after the pair's public disagreement over his pro-police Instagram post last June. The former publicist, who was vocal about her support of Black Lives Matter, called Yrigoyen's Instagram "tone-deaf" on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. A week later, she said their relationship was up in the air.

Following the breakup, the Minnesota native announced she moved to Los Angeles.

"After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with," she shared on Instagram, adding in the comments that she had moved to the Valley. "But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life."

