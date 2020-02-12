Becca Kufrin Reveals If She'd Consider Being the Bachelorette Again

Becca Kufrin isn't sure if she'd hand out roses again. On the latest episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Off the Vine, Kufrin revealed if she'd be open to being the Bachelorette again. Kufrin appeared on The Bachelorette in 2018. During her season she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the pair announced their split in September.

"Oh god! I don't know. Lately, people have been asking, I think just because I'm single," Kufrin said. "I never want to say no and I'd never want to say never. But also, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno."

"When you film an entire season, there's no sleep for two-plus months," she continued. "I don't know if I could do it again."

Prior to her stint as the Bachelorette, Kufrin appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Kufrin got engaged to Luyendyk Jr. on the show, but the then-Bachelor broke it off and popped the question to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The pair tied the knot in 2019 and share a 1-year-daughter Alessi.

Kufrin counts her previous engagements to Yrigoyen and Luyendyk Jr. as another reason she'd be hesitant to serve as the Bachelorette for a second time.

"I was engaged two times already. I don't want to keep racking up the rings," she said. "As much as I love Neil Lane, I don't want to have a ring graveyard."

While Kufrin no longer has her ring from her engagement to Luyendyk Jr., she does still have the sparkler Yrigoyen proposed with.

"It's just sitting on my dresser," she said. "I don't know what to do with it. I'm never going to wear it again. I don't want to reuse the diamonds for anything, for myself. I don't want that juju."

Though Kufrin's unsure what to do with her engagement ring, she's otherwise confident in and satisfied about her life post-split, which included a move to Los Angeles after spending two months at home in Minnesota.

"At the beginning, I just needed to get away. There was so much heaviness going on in my relationship and in my personal life, with my grandpa dying, my friend dying. It was very, very heavy," she explained. "... Coming to L.A., the first couple days were super hard, I will say that... Now I love it. Now I love my alone time and having my own space and being able to do what I want and not having to check in."

"It's an adjustment. It's not easy. No one wants to go through a breakup," Kufrin added. "... I'm honestly still taking it day-by-day. I feel like I'm really just trying to focus on me and feel all of the emotions when they come because I don't want to be that person that bottles them up anymore like I used to be."

Initially following her breakup, Kufrin didn't want to think about dating or relationships at all.

"I definitely for a while was like, 'F relationships. I'm gonna be single. I don't want to deal with another heartache down the road.' But that goes away pretty quickly," she said. "I'm also the type of person where in the past, I will say, it was great to have a distraction. It's an ego boost if you have guys that you're talking to and seeing."

"But this was my biggest relationship. We were engaged. It wasn't like my college relationship that was on-and-off with ups and downs. We were living together, we were engaged, we were house hunting, so I had this whole future I envisioned," Kurfin continued. "Now it's me just trying to be like, 'OK. That was ripped away from me, so how do I adjust? What's going to fill me and make me happy in the long run?'"

Now, though, Kufrin feels like she's almost ready to re-enter the dating scene.

"I didn't want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, 'Oh, it's OK. I'm just going to find the next person to keep me occupied.' I was not into talking to guys for a while. Of course, people slide into your DMs," she said. "Now, I'm a little bit more open because I think I'm a little bit more ready, but I still have a lot of work to do... I want to give myself at least until the new year, like a couple more months, to figure out where I'm at."

One person Kufrin won't be dating is Blake Horstmann, the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette, though they have "stayed on great terms" and she considers him "a good friend."

"I think the show bonds you in such a weird way that we were able to... get through the really hard breakup part to be like, 'You know, we both have our separate experiences from the show,'" she said. "But I have such a soft spot in my heart for Blake... Him and I were like the same person. He was just the male version of Becca. Our interests, everything, were so similar that for a while it freaked me out. But now I feel like we kind of handle things and process things the same way that we just kind of get each other in that weird way."