Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit.
The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
In that photo, the Victoria's Secret model poses for a reflection selfie. She covers her face, but she's seemingly wearing the same outfit as the photo she posted Thursday, perhaps as a nod to her confirming the pregnancy news or maybe it's just one of her most comfy outfits.
In any event, Prinsloo's been sharing quite a few baby bump pics as of late, never mind Adam Levine having been embroiled in a cheating scandal. The mother of soon-to-be three took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress.
Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. She paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was also all smiles in a video
The video came not long after Prinsloo supported the Maroon 5 frontman backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas following his cheating scandal.
