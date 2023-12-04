Bella Hadid Shares Support for Ariana Grande After Statement About Body Speculation: 'This Is So Important'

Bella Hadid has one clear message on the heels of Ariana Grande addressing fans' recent "concerns" about her body -- be kind.

The 26-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday and reposted the singer's TikTok video. Hadid also showed a message of support with a lengthy caption imploring fans to be mindful about one's personal journey.

"You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically," Hadid wrote in her caption. "Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. you just don't, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes."

Hadid also urged fans that, "instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind." Hadid also made it crystal clear that "it's so much cooler to be kind." She also thanked Grande for sharing her truth.

"And love you Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you," Hadid wrote.

The "7 Rings" singer on Tuesday posted a video on TikTok candidly addressing fans' recent "concerns" about her body.

"I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," Grande began. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is -- healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy -- we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much."

"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards," she added. "Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."

Grande continued her three-minute-long video by noting that "there are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful."