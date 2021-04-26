'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Dani Soares is going to be a mom! The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced that she's expecting her first child in an Instagram post on Saturday.

In the pic, Soares poses in a black bra and matching underwear as she shows off her growing belly. "It's just you and I little baby," she captioned the image.

Soares' Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars were quick to take to the comment section, with Alli Dore writing that the mom-to-be is a "beautiful, incredible, brave, woman."

"I am so proud of you and you always have support from my family and I," she added. "I promise."

In response, Soares' wrote, "I'm so extremely lucky to have met you and I appreciate you and your beautiful family. Love you."

Natasha de Bourg assured Soares, "It will 'Never' be you and the baby alone, I will always [be] your biggest fan and support. Love you."

Meanwhile, Ciara Duggan wrote, "Awwww congratulations!!!" and Sydney Zaruba told Soares that she'll be "the best mom."

Below Deck star Izzy Wouters expressed her congratulations in the comments, writing, "Love you girl! So so sooooo proud of you you incredible lady."

Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier, Kasey Cohen and Nastia Surmava also commented their well wishes.

Season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently airing on Bravo. Throughout the season, Soares, the 2nd stewardess, has made headlines for her relationship with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

Lanaux told MEAWW that he and Soares "found an escape... in one another."

Meanwhile, on Watch What Happens Live, Soares said she was "just having a bit of fun" with her co-star, adding that she wasn't "looking for" a relationship.

