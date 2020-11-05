Benji Madden Praises ‘Force of Nature’ Cameron Diaz on Her First Mother’s Day

Benji Madden made sure Cameron Diaz's first Mother's Day was a special one! The 41-year-old Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special message for his wife, four months after the birth of their daughter, Raddix.

"It’s a special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday," Madden captioned a photo of a painting of some red flowers and a lioness. "Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful."

Noting that he and Diaz have been together for six years, Madden added that the years "just get more meaningful."

The famously private couple announced they'd welcomed their first child in early January and have been keeping a low profile ever since.

Last month, Diaz, 47, opened up on her pal and Who What Wear CEO, Katherine Power's, Instagram Live, talking about life in quarantine with her family.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," Diaz said. "But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody."

"But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking," she added. "But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now."

