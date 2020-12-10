Best Meal Kits for the Holidays

Dining in is one of the safest way to eat during the coronavirus pandemic, and for those spending most of their time at home, meal delivery services are becoming more popular. They're also a great gift option for the holidays.

When it comes to picky eaters, clean eaters, food allergies, and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to Purple Carrot and Daily Harvest, there are a bunch of affordable and pricey subscription-based meal delivery companies whose fun and easy menu options make for a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of home.

Holiday shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to chose from, including keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals, and meals made from organic ingredients.

Below, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits for the holidays, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!