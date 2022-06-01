BET Awards 2022: Doja Cat Reigns Supreme With Most Nominations

It's that time of year again! The 2022 BET Awards are ready to celebrate Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked.
On Wednesday, the network announced the nominees ahead of the show airing on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual awards show will be hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row. Last year, Henson used her hosting position to honor some iconic Black women who have had an impact on pop culture with a memorable opening monologue and various ensembles that honored and celebrated the styles and looks of some groundbreaking artists.
This year, Doja Cat pulls up as the leader of the pack with six nominations under her belt, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her GRAMMY-winning hit, "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA.
Ari Lennox and Drake scored the second-most nods with four nominations each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems all tied for the third-most nods with three nominations each.
See the full list of nominees below:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
BEST GROUP
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
"Essence" – wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
Every Chance I Get – dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Family – Tiesbaby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Kiss Me More – doja Cat Feat. Sza
Way 2 Sexy – drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Whole Lotta Money (Remix) – bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Family" – Tiesbaby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
"Have Mercy" – Chlöe
"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring Sza
"Pressure" – Ari Lennox
"Smokin' Out The Window" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Way 2 Sexy" – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Back Of My Mind – H.E.R
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Donda – Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe – Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her – Doja Cat
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"All In Your Hands" – Marvin Sapp
"Come To Life" – Kanye West
"Grace" – Kelly Price
"Hallelujah" – Fred Hammond
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" – H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
"Jireh" – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
"We Win" – Lil Baby x Kirk Franklin
BET HER
"Best Of Me (Originals)" – Alicia Keys
"Good Morning Gorgeous" – Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy" – Chlöe
"Pressure" – Ari Lennox
"Roster" – Jazmine Sullivan
"Unloyal" – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
"Woman" – Doja Cat
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
BEST MOVIE
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer Of Soul
The Harder They Fall
BEST ACTOR
Adrian Holmes – Bel Air
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker – Respect | Godfather Of Harlem
Jabari Banks – Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Will Smith – King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Coco Jones – Bel Air
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Mary J. Blige – Power Book Ii: Ghost
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Zendaya – Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YOUNG STARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry
The 2022 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.
