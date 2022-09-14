BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

Get ready music lovers -- the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are coming! On Tuesday, the network announced the nominees for the 17th annual show celebrating the past year in hip hop music. GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Fat Joe takes the hosting reins this year, taping the show from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Sept. 30, before the show's premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

This year, Drake leads the pack with an impressive 14 nominations, including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Kanye West is close behind with 10 nominations, including Producer of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video. Kendrick Lamar rounds out the top three with nine nominations, followed by Future with eight nods and Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole tied with six nods each.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

A$AP Rocky, "D.M.B."

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"

BIA & J. Cole, "London"

Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"

Drake feat. 21 Savage, "Jimmy Cooks"

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, "Johnny P's Caddy"

Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EARTHGANG

Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

SONG OF THE YEAR

Latto, "Big Energy"

Hitkidd & Glorilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Latto, 777

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West, Donda

Future, I Never Liked You

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Nas, King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake, "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole, "Poke It Out" (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole, "London" (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby, "Girls Want Girls" (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West, "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake, "Wait for You" (Future feat. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss, "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, "City of Gods"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Nobody"

Latto, "Pxssy"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.