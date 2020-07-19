Beverley Mitchell Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Miscarriage

Beverley Mitchell is a mom of three! The 7th Heaven star recently gave birth to her third child with husband Michael Cameron, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday.

Mitchell and Cameron -- who are already parents to 7-year-old daughter Kenzie and 5-year-old son Hutton -- decided to name their new baby girl Mayzel Josephine. Mayzel's arrival was especially sweet for the couple, as Mitchell had suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018.

"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine," Mitchell captioned her post on Instagram, in part. "She has captured our hearts and we couldn’t love her more!"

Mitchell announced her pregnancy in March, writing on Instagram, "We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! ... The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it!"

The actress, 39, previously shared on her blog how her dreams of growing her family had come "crashing down" after learning she had miscarried twins.

"I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies," she wrote in November 2018. "This was my misconception, you see, I didn’t know much about miscarriages and I didn’t know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought."

"If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL," she added at the time.

See more on Mitchell in the video below.