Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose for Romantic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are bringing the romance! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos of herself with her husband of more than a decade.

In the pics, which are part of a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé stuns as she channels Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character, in a black gown and the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54 carat yellow diamond that dates back to the 1800s.

Beyoncé is the first Black woman and fourth person ever to wear the Tiffany Diamond. The accessory was last worn by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars. Before that, Hepburn wore the stunning necklace in publicity photos for Breakfast at Tiffany's, which came out in 1961.

Meanwhile, 51-year-old JAY-Z looks dapper in a classic tuxedo and bowtie, which he paired with cuff links that were reconstructed from Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch.

One shot shows Beyoncé standing as JAY-Z looks on from a chair, against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat's Equals Pi. Another pic features the rapper lovingly stroking his wife's face.

The third and final photo has JAY-Z looking at the camera and hugging Beyoncé, as the singer shows off her exposed back while wearing the priceless necklace.

"ABOUT LOVE," Beyoncé captioned the shots, tagging the jewelry brand.

As part of the campaign, the couple starred in a film that features a performance of "Moon River," which was made famous by Breakfast at Tiffany's. Beyoncé sings the track in the film, which was shot by JAY-Z and directed by Emmanuel Adjei. It's set to be released Sept. 15 on the jewelry brand's website.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values," Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, said. "We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

As for the couple, they said of the campaign, "Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate."

