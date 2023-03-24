Beyoncé and Olivier Rousteing 'Celebrate the Human Form' With 'Renaissance Couture' Debut

Beyoncé is expressing herself in a whole new way! On Friday, the GRAMMY winner revealed a brand new collection in partnership with Balmain's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, inspired by her award-winning album, Renaissance.

The collection, dubbed "Renaissance Couture," made its debut on the cover of Vogue France. Not only is the collection noted as the first-ever wearable album, but the debut marks Beyoncé's first time on the cover of the French magazine.

The "Break My Soul" singer took to Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion, sharing the issue's iconic cover image captioned with lyrics from the album's first track, "I'm That Girl."

"Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too," the post reads.

The singer also shared a photo of her dressed in the cover shot's couture gown with Rousteing pressing a kiss to her cheek and a video showing off the collection on various models set to Renaissance's "Move" featuring Grace Jones and Tems.

"Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture," she captioned the video post. "Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself."



She added, "To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world."

Balmain's Instagram page also shared the photo of Beyoncé and Rousteing, along with a quote from the singer that reads, "Olivier is a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative. All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring. From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams."

According to Balmain, the collection is the "first-ever couture collection created in collaboration with and exclusively for a Balmain muse." The collection features 16 designs directly corresponding to the hit album’s tracklist.

"Beyoncé advocates for freedom above all else, for freedom in today's world. This is a powerful voice that resonates. She speaks of diversity, of every kind of diversity, and pays tribute to the queer community, honoring house music, ballroom and voguing balls," Vogue France quotes Rousteing in another Instagram post.

Louie Banks / Vogue France

Renaissance is Beyoncé's seventh studio album and famously won the singer her 32nd GRAMMY for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. The award officially took her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.

Beyoncé's 29th, 30th and 31st wins were for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B song. Ahead of her record-breaking win, Beyoncé took to Instagram to reflect on her night thus far.

"To my Hive, thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!" she wrote. "To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y'all! Syd, I’ve always been such a fan of yours. Thank you. Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers, thank you for pouring into CUFF IT. Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green and Patrick Paige II. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favorite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It's hard to pick though. Haaa."

"It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance," she added. "Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!"

And not only did the singer leave the ceremony with all those new trophies, she's gearing up for a worldwide tour!

The 41-year-old singer kicked off Black History Month with the announcement that her much-hoped global tour would begin selling tickets on Feb. 6.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she wrote on Instagram beneath album art of her now-iconic photo shoot with a glowing horse.

The tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, will begin May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE. Beyoncé will then make stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. She will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

According to a press release, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.

BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during the Renaissance World Tour will be one million dollars.

Working with Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation, Citi and Verizon will purchase 100 tickets combined in each market across the U.S. touring leg for distribution to local community initiatives.