Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Barack Obama & More Share Sweet Mother's Day Tributes

Celebs are paying tribute to the mothers in their life.

While quarantine may have impacted some Mother's Day celebrations, stars are making sure their moms still feel special -- Beyoncé included.

The "Crazy in Love" singer and mom of three shared a touching message in honor of her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, on Instagram on Sunday.

"Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers," Bey wrote in the heartwarming post.

"My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect," she added. "To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B🐝."

Beyoncé's mom also shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to her oldest daughter. "Happy Mothers day to a phenomenal Mom! She let’s me know that i did something right in raising and helping to raise (Kelly) three amazing mothers," she wrote. "She makes me proud everyday!"

Stars like Blake Shelton and Barack Obama, meanwhile, shared heartfelt messages to their significant others.

"Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," Barack wrote alongside a pic of himself with Michelle wrapped in his arms.

Michelle captioned her post, "From birthdays to family trips to graduations, my mother has always been there to offer an extra hand, marvel in life’s small joys, and be our rock to get through this time. In this challenging moment, many of us have been reminded that life -- and especially parenting -- so rarely goes according to plan. So many mothers have been working tirelessly to get their families, workplaces, communities -- and themselves -- through this crisis. And I know many of you are separated from your families today, whether due to physical distancing or because your loved ones are essential workers, sacrificing this time to keep the rest of us safe. I'm sure that many of you would rather be out of the house, spending this day with your mom or whomever fills that role in your life. I feel that too. So I'm taking some time today to reach out to the amazing mothers in my life -- friends, mentors, aunts, elders -- who may need a little extra love today. That includes so many of you. From my family to yours, #HappyMothersDay."

Shelton sent girlfriend Gwen Stefani a gorgeous bouquet from himself and "the boys" -- but also made sure his own mom felt some love. "Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself standing at a distance from his mom, Dorothy.

Cardi B also celebrated the day by sharing a song she made while pregnant with daughter Kulture.

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron also took to Instagram to share a tribute post to his late mom Andrea Cameron on the first Mother's Day since her death earlier this year.

"Always had my back. Still do," he wrote with three red heart emojis.

See how more stars celebrated Mother's Day below.