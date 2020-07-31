Beyoncé Drops New Music Video for 'Already' Ahead of 'Black Is King' Release

Beyoncé is just full of surprises. The singer unexpectedly dropped a music video for the song "Already," just ahead of the release of her hotly anticipated visual album, Black Is King.

The track, which features Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale and electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, first appeared on the 2019 compilation soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

The video features the African visual iconography present in The Lion King, and ties into the cultural themes that run throughout Beyoncé's forthcoming visual album.

The video begins with tribal imagery and appears to be inspired by a retro National Geographic documentary style of film-making, before transitioning into a modern, more industrial setting while bringing the tribal imagery into the neo-modern setting.

Beyoncé also released The Lion King: The Gift deluxe edition on Thursday evening, featuring her recently released single "Black Parade," as well as MeLo-X's remix of "Find Your Way Back."

The visual album is slated to feature appearances by Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles Lawson and more.

The film, which will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and will premiere just two weeks after the movie was released last year.

"The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," Disney said on Sunday. Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances on Black Is King.

Black Is King includes full-length videos for "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power."

Check out the video below for more on the exciting project.