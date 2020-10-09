Beyoncé Enjoys Birthday Getaway With JAY-Z and Family on a Superyacht in Croatia

Beyoncé celebrated her 39th birthday in style. The "Brown Skin Girl" singer, along with husband JAY-Z and their three kids -- Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3 -- jetted off to Croatia to ring in Bey's special day.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the family is seen aboard a luxury vessel on Tuesday. Bey dons a blue-and-white patterned top, with a straw hat, gold hoops and sunglasses. According to the publication, the family enjoyed their time on the 107 meters long superyacht Lana near Cavtat, Croatia.

The megayacht, which is roughly $2 million per week, is longer than a football field and fits up to 12 guests (not including the 34 person crew), has eight en-suite staterooms, seven VIP rooms and a master suite. It also has a pool on deck, theater and spa.

The singer has yet to post photos of her birthday festivities. However, she did post a baby photo of herself and a birthday message for her fans on her website.

"It's Virgo season," the message reads. "I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes!"

Beyoncé, who turned a year older on Sept. 4, received birthday love from her former Destiny's Child group mates and besties, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also gushed over her "little girl," posting a throwback video of a little Beyoncé singing.

Additionally, just a couple days before her birthday, the "Already" singer donated an additional $1 million to help Black-owned small businesses. The news was shared on her website.

